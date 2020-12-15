Police are appealing for a member of the public who was assaulted in St Andrew Square on Thursday afternoon to come forward.

Four males are being reported to the Procurator Fiscal following the report of a disturbance there which took place around 12.20pm.

At that time it appears a member of the public was assaulted in the area in what seems to have been an unprovoked attack.

Officers would like to make contact with this victim and ask that they, or anyone who may have seen such an incident get in touch with police through the 101 system, quoting the refence number 1191 of 10 December 2020.

