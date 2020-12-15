Hibs’ goal-scoring full-back Paul McGinn believes that the pressure is on Hibs when they travel to the Indodrill Stadium tonight to face Alloa Athletic who knocked Hearts out of the Betfred Cup in the last round.

Hibs have a great chance to progress to another semi-final at the National Stadium but he is taking nothing for granted against Peter Grant’s side on the artificial surface.

The players do however go into the match in good form having beaten Motherwell 3-0 and Hamilton 4-0 in their last two games and McGinn is keen to continue the momentum.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference yesterday he said: “Confidence is massive in football and if you are winning games and keeping clean sheets then you are going to be confident so it’s good to have another game so quick but from what I hear Alloa have been playing pretty well.

“The pressure is on us and a lot of fans are expecting us to go there and win. For Alloa it’s one that they can look forward to and get a free hit. We know they have good players so it must be a good feeling for them.

“I’ve not seen any of the highlights from when they beat Hearts but from the result they must have played well. “

McGinn scored his third goal of the season with a thunderbolt against Hamilton Academical on Saturday, adding to his double against St Johnstone but he is more interested in carrying out his defensive duties and is not getting carried away.

He added: “Being an attacking full-back I should have scored more goals but most of the time I’ve been back at corners and set pieces so it’s probably about right my average but it’s not something I beat myself up too much about.

“First and foremost however it’s about defending and making sure that winger is not getting behind you so I don’t think people should get carried away with the goals.”

Like this: Like Loading...