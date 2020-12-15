Christine Jardine, MP for Edinburgh West, has asked to take up the offer from Cabinet Minister, Michael Gove to discuss the potential economic impact of Brexit on Scotland’s economy and position within the UK.

It follows the announcement on Northern Ireland Protocols when the Liberal Democrat spokesperson asked for assurances for business in Scotland and that the Government would not allow Scotland’s place in the Union to be undermined by Brexit.

The Northern Ireland Protocol, or phasing in agreement, means that at the end of the transition period on 1 January, 2021, Northern Ireland will maintain alignment with the EU VAT rules for goods, including on goods moving to, from and within Northern Ireland.

Ms Jardine said:“While we all welcome progress on the difficult situation in Northern Ireland the Government must also recognise the economic impact that Brexit will have on Scotland and ensure that the SNP dies not use this to further build their grievance strategy against Westminster.

“It’s important to my constituents of Edinburgh West, and to people across the country, that both Governments work together to secure the best future for Scotland.

“The Covid crisis has clearly illustrated the extent to which we have been cushioned by the strength of the UK economy and our four nations.

“The past four years have caused a huge amount of uncertainty for individuals and businesses, and yet the SNP Government’s response is to heap more uncertainty by bringing back another independence debate rather than focus on working with Westminster to protect jobs.

“Liberal Democrats are determined that Scotland’s economic recovery from Covid and the impact of Brexit must come first.”

