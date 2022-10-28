A sustainable fashion event will be held at Ocean Terminal on Saturday evening.

Edinburgh Remarry invite you to join them asn see what a collection of ten designers have come up with as their antidote to fast fashion.

As well as the fashion it is also a fundraiser for the Edinburgh Remarry to allow them to reintroduce their free drop in Sewing Repairs sessions. These cater for anyone who needs help to mend or alter clothing or textile items,

Reserve your place here.

Jen Byrne

Psychomoda

