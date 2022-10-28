A sustainable fashion event will be held at Ocean Terminal on Saturday evening.
Edinburgh Remarry invite you to join them asn see what a collection of ten designers have come up with as their antidote to fast fashion.
As well as the fashion it is also a fundraiser for the Edinburgh Remarry to allow them to reintroduce their free drop in Sewing Repairs sessions. These cater for anyone who needs help to mend or alter clothing or textile items,
Reserve your place here.
Letter from Scotland
Climate change has given us a misleading lead-up to Halloween. It’s been a mild 18C for most of the week and the leaves have been falling in a gentle breeze. The early darkness has reminded us it’s time to put our clocks back an hour this weekend and prepare for the ghouls and ghosts, and…
Council moving along with George Street project
The council plans to convert George Street from what the council’s Transport Convener regards as a giant car park which cars drive through into a destination. These plans have already been years in the making, and now the council is moving along with these to the next stage of design. Councillors will be asked to…
Continue Reading Council moving along with George Street project
Picardy Place – new scheme will end two decades of roadworks
Picardy Place, which has not been fully free of roadworks for about the last 20 years according to the Transport Convener, Cllr Scott Arthur, will be completed at the same time as the Tram to Newhaven. Cllr Arthur told The Edinburgh Reporter that before the end of the tramworks, the same contractor will make this…
Continue Reading Picardy Place – new scheme will end two decades of roadworks
Brunswick Road junction – Transport Convener says drivers’ behaviour is unacceptable
We visited the junction on Leith Walk where it meets Brunswick Road on Thursday evening and shot some videos – some of which are in the thread embedded below. Traffic flow has been altered and now traffic coming down Leith Walk cannot turn right onto Brunswick Road and traffic coming up Leith Walk is no…
Continue Reading Brunswick Road junction – Transport Convener says drivers’ behaviour is unacceptable
Live art and spontaneous saxophone music combine in St Giles’
Edinburgh-based Russian artist Maria Rud and leading saxophonist Tommy Smith unite to present Luminescence in St Giles’ Cathedral on Friday 18 November. A new project bringing together aural and visual improvisation, Luminescence will be created spontaneously in front of the audience as the artist and musician respond to each other’s ideas and interact with the…
Continue Reading Live art and spontaneous saxophone music combine in St Giles’
Sibbick thanks fans and wants to leave Europe on a high
Toby Sibbick thanked the fans for singing his name during his Man of the Match performance as Hearts edged Latvian combine RFS 2-1 at Tynecastle in the UEFA Europe Conference League. Goals by Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday in the first 12 minutes secured the welcome win despite a rocket shot from Kevin Friesenbichier which…
Continue Reading Sibbick thanks fans and wants to leave Europe on a high