A sustainable fashion event will be held at Ocean Terminal on Saturday evening.

Edinburgh Remarry invite you to join them asn see what a collection of ten designers have come up with as their antidote to fast fashion.

As well as the fashion it is also a fundraiser for the Edinburgh Remarry to allow them to reintroduce their free drop in Sewing Repairs sessions. These cater for anyone who needs help to mend or alter clothing or textile items,

Jen Byrne
Psychomoda

Letter from Scotland

Climate change has given us a misleading lead-up to Halloween. It’s been a mild 18C for most of the week and the leaves have been falling in a gentle breeze. The early darkness has reminded us it’s time to put our clocks back an hour this weekend and prepare for the ghouls and ghosts, and…

Brunswick Road junction – Transport Convener says drivers’ behaviour is unacceptable

We visited the junction on Leith Walk where it meets Brunswick Road on Thursday evening and shot some videos – some of which are in the thread embedded below. Traffic flow has been altered and now traffic coming down Leith Walk cannot turn right onto Brunswick Road and traffic coming up Leith Walk is no…

Live art and spontaneous saxophone music combine in St Giles’

Edinburgh-based Russian artist Maria Rud and leading saxophonist Tommy Smith unite to present Luminescence in St Giles’ Cathedral on Friday 18 November. A new project bringing together aural and visual improvisation, Luminescence will be created spontaneously in front of the audience as the artist and musician respond to each other’s ideas and interact with the…

