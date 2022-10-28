Climate change has given us a misleading lead-up to Halloween. It’s been a mild 18C for most of the week and the leaves have been falling in a gentle breeze.
The early darkness has reminded us it’s time to put our clocks back an hour this weekend and prepare for the ghouls and ghosts, and the pumpkin faces and the broomsticks and the fancy dress of a wild Halloween.
In Scotland we are still reeling from the frightening changes “down south” in the boiling cauldron of Westminster. The ghost of Trussonomics still hangs in the air, like the smoke of an exploded firework. And in, on a broomstick, flies the Peter-Pan figure of Rishi Sunak, the youngest prime minister since 1812 and the first prime minister of Indian heritage. Queen Victoria would be amused to learn that “a colonial” had taken charge of her empire.
The financial markets may have got over their fright on black Friday, mini-budget disaster day, but here in Scotland we are spooked by the cuts due to come on blue Thursday, 17 November. Nicola Sturgeon says she wants “a constructive working relationship” with the Sunak government but she warned against continued austerity. At least Mr Sunak has phoned Ms Sturgeon, unlike his now ghostly predecessor.
The Scottish Government is in desperate need of a larger block grant from Westminster. It’s facing steeply rising costs. A five per cent pay rise has already been promised for council workers. 50,000 NHS staff are being balloted on a pay rise of £2,000 (a rise of between 2 and 11 per cent). Nurses, teachers, university lecturers are holding pay ballots and another strike on the railways is due on Saturday.
The latest public services to warn of cuts are the police and fire brigade. Police chiefs say they may have to close down the non-emergency 101 phone line and the number of police officers will have to be reduced by 4,500 over the next four years, if there’s no increase in funding. 500 fire officers turned up at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday to protest against the current 5 per cent pay offer. They say over a thousand jobs have been lost in the service in the last ten years and further cuts would threaten everyone’s safety.
The unseasonably warm weather has reminded some of us that it’s a year since Glasgow hosted the UN conference on climate change. Another protest march through the streets of Glasgow has been organised to highlight the sad fact that not much, except the weather, has changed. The UN has again warned we are heading for a 2.8 degree global heating disaster as it holds yet another COP conference next week in Egypt.
The weather is not the only thing that is changing, the Scottish Government’s view on “gender” is changing too. The gender recognition bill will make it easier for someone to change their legal sexual status, cutting the time required from two years to six months and cutting the minimum age from 18 to 16. Supporters of the bill say it’s a pioneering reform which will ease the distress of many “trans” people. But those against say it allows men to “self identify” as women and will be an invasion of the right to women-only spaces, such as changing rooms, hospital wards and women’s refuges.
It’s led to the biggest split in the SNP since the beginning of the Scottish parliament. Seven of the party’s MSPs voted against the bill, two abstained and one minister quit, Ash Regan, the community safety minister. Most Conservatives also voted against. The final vote was 88 in favour and 33 against. The bill now goes forward for detailed amendments.
Even though we are half way through the football season, Scottish professional football has entered the new world of VAR, video assisted refereeing. The first game, at Easter Road, went off without controversy. But when it was used at Celtic and Ranger games, it just gave rise to new controversies. One of which is : how much does the crowd who bother to turn up to the stadium see of the video pictures, and how much are they kept in the dark, sometimes for several minutes. Is it a goal when the referee blows his whistle or isn’t it? Can I cheer now, or later?
It’s an issue we need to put to the first ever graduates in refereeing. Clare Daniels and Christina Barrow have just been awarded masters’ degrees in refereeing and umpiring from Napier University in Edinburgh, the first such course in the world.
So much has changed in just a week….the season, the British government and most of its policies, the world of football and, more seriously, the climate.
Sustainable fashion event being held at Ocean Terminal on Saturday
A sustainable fashion event will be held at Ocean Terminal on Saturday evening. Edinburgh Remarry invite you to join them asn see what a collection of ten designers have come up with as their antidote to fast fashion. As well as the fashion it is also a fundraiser for the Edinburgh Remarry to allow them…
Continue Reading Sustainable fashion event being held at Ocean Terminal on Saturday
Council moving along with George Street project
The council plans to convert George Street from what the council’s Transport Convener regards as a giant car park which cars drive through into a destination. These plans have already been years in the making, and now the council is moving along with these to the next stage of design. Councillors will be asked to…
Continue Reading Council moving along with George Street project
Picardy Place – new scheme will end two decades of roadworks
Picardy Place, which has not been fully free of roadworks for about the last 20 years according to the Transport Convener, Cllr Scott Arthur, will be completed at the same time as the Tram to Newhaven. Cllr Arthur told The Edinburgh Reporter that before the end of the tramworks, the same contractor will make this…
Continue Reading Picardy Place – new scheme will end two decades of roadworks
Brunswick Road junction – Transport Convener says drivers’ behaviour is unacceptable
We visited the junction on Leith Walk where it meets Brunswick Road on Thursday evening and shot some videos – some of which are in the thread embedded below. Traffic flow has been altered and now traffic coming down Leith Walk cannot turn right onto Brunswick Road and traffic coming up Leith Walk is no…
Continue Reading Brunswick Road junction – Transport Convener says drivers’ behaviour is unacceptable
Live art and spontaneous saxophone music combine in St Giles’
Edinburgh-based Russian artist Maria Rud and leading saxophonist Tommy Smith unite to present Luminescence in St Giles’ Cathedral on Friday 18 November. A new project bringing together aural and visual improvisation, Luminescence will be created spontaneously in front of the audience as the artist and musician respond to each other’s ideas and interact with the…
Continue Reading Live art and spontaneous saxophone music combine in St Giles’
Sibbick thanks fans and wants to leave Europe on a high
Toby Sibbick thanked the fans for singing his name during his Man of the Match performance as Hearts edged Latvian combine RFS 2-1 at Tynecastle in the UEFA Europe Conference League. Goals by Lawrence Shankland and Andy Halliday in the first 12 minutes secured the welcome win despite a rocket shot from Kevin Friesenbichier which…
Continue Reading Sibbick thanks fans and wants to leave Europe on a high