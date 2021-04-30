As at 25 April, 10,078 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) on Wednesday.



In the week 19-25 April, 23 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, a decrease of one death from the previous week.



There were 7 deaths in Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board area, 4 in Lanarkshire and 3 in both Lothian and Tayside.



Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “The latest figures show another slight reduction in deaths where Covid-19 has been the underlying cause or a contributory factor, but every single death remains a tragedy. We know families, friends, and communities across the country are still being affected by the loss of loved ones due to this virus.



“Of these deaths, a majority of 18 occurred in hospitals, with 3 deaths in care homes, and 2 deaths occurring at home or in non-institutional settings.



“The 1,103 deaths from all causes registered last week remains slightly above the five year average, an increase of three per cent compared to 2015-2019.”



The publication Deaths involving coronavirus (Covid-19) in Scotland is available on the NRS website.

