Road Policing Officers are urging bikers and other road users to stay safe on the roads following three crashes involving motorcycles in the Borders at the weekend.

The crashes, which happened in the Dolphinton, St Mary’s Loch and Ettrick areas resulted in three riders being taken to hospital for treatment.

Inspector Andy Gibb, of the Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “Thankfully none of the riders suffered life-threatening injuries at the weekend.

“Bikers are some of the most vulnerable road users on Scotland’s roads and I would ask them to ensure they have suitable safety equipment. I would also urge all riders to not only travel within the posted speed limits but also at the appropriate speed for the road conditions and their capabilities. Please be aware of road surfaces and deposits of mud and gravel on the country roads throughout the Borders.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility though, and I would also ask for motorists to watch out for bikers and give appropriate consideration when passing them or allowing them to overtake you.

“Our officers will continue to patrol roads across the Lothians and Borders and any offences will be dealt with appropriately.”

