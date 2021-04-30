Livingston captain Marvin Bartley supports the boycott of social media this weekend, and revealed he has been racially abused in the past week on Instagram.

The former Hibs’ midfielder believes that social media companies are condoning online abuse by “sitting on their hands” instead of implementing tighter controls and insists that people need to be held to account for what they post.

Scottish Premiership – Hibernian v Livingston Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 24/11/2020. Hibs play host to Livingston in the Scottish Premier League at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: Livinston Midfielder, Marvin Bartley, and HibsÕ midfielder, Stevie Mallan, in a race for the ball. Credit: Ian Jacobs

Bartley told BBC Scotland: “We’re almost at desperation point now. Everybody can see it needs to change. The only people that could change it overnight are the social media companies but they seem to be sitting on their hands.

“Obviously they’re not oblivious to what’s going on. They are sitting in their offices and saying it’s OK. They’re not doing anything about it.

“The government aren’t totally out of this either – they can do something. We saw when the Super League was coming about, they were having emergency meetings and going to bring in certain laws. Where are they now?”

“That lets you know where we’re at with it. It was quite powerful stuff the person had written. How Instagram can say that these things are OK, what chance have we got? They need to hold people accountable for what they’re writing.”

