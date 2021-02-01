A collection of prestige projects is coming soon to streaming services as an awards season like never before finally begins.

Amazon Prime Video

Owen Wilson (Midnight in Paris) and Salma Hayek (Frida) will feature in the drama film ‘Bliss’ which will debut on 5 February 2021.

Netflix

After walking off with a Primetime Emmy for the 2019 television drama series ‘Euphoria’, Zendaya (The Greastest Showman) sets her sights on an Oscar alongside Golden Globe nominee John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman) as the leading characters in the drama film ‘Malcolm & Marie’. Shot in black-and-white by writer/director/producer Sam Levinson (Euphoria), this visually striking film depicts the unravelling relationship between filmmaker Malcolm and his girlfriend Marie after secrets emerge that could break their bond. It will also be released on 5 February 2021.

Disney+

On 23 February 2021, Disney Star will become the sixth tile on the Disney+ homepage (joining Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic already present) which will roughly double the amount of content available from the streaming service. More mature properties including films such as Alien, Die Hard and Deadpool and television series such as 24, The X-Files and Desperate Housewives will be made available. Consequently, the current subscription fee will rise from £5.99 to £7.99 per month and £59.99 to £79.90 per year. Making its UK premiere on the same date as a Star Original is the drama series ‘Big Sky’ created by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies) and featuring Ryan Phillippe (Gosford Park).

