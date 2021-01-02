Coming soon to streaming services are a collection of awards season players.

Amazon Prime Video

Oscar winner Regina King (If Beal Street Could Talk) makes her directorial debut with the drama film ‘One Night In Miami…’ which is released on 15 January 2021. Set in a Miami hotel room in early 1964, after Ali claimed a surprise victory over Sonny Liston, the film depicts a fictionalised gathering of activist Malcolm X, boxer Muhammad Ali, fullback Jim Brown and musician Sam Cooke and has already garnered critical acclaim. With an Oscar, BAFTA, Golden Globe and four Primetime Emmys for acting to her name, King could add more prizes in the directing categories next year.

Netflix

Vanessa Kirby won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the Venice Film Festival this year for her powerful leading performance in ‘Pieces of a Woman’, debuting on 7 January 2021, who loses her child after a home birth goes horrible wrong in this study of grief. Shia LaBeouf (The Peanut Butter Falcon), Sarah Snook (Succession television series) and Ellen Burstyn (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore) also feature.

Disney+

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe expands ever farther, many of the superheroes from the Avengers films are making their way to television with the coronavirus pandemic exacerbating this move to position Disney+ on par with the traditional cinematic release. Enter ‘WandaVision’ on 15 January 2021, the first of many series on Avengers characters, with Elisabeth Olsen (Wind River) and Paul Bettany (Uncle Frank) reprising their roles.

