Spring is in full swing with these offerings on the services streaming to your home screen this May.

Amazon Prime Video

Arriving on 14 May 2021 is the historical fiction drama series ‘The Underground Railroad’, directed by Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk), and based on Colson Whitehead’s 2016 novel of the same name. In this adaptation, the figurative railroad, that helped slaves to freedom through networks of abolitionists, safe houses and hidden routes in reality, is literal, with tracks, conductors and engineers.

Netflix

Amy Adams (The Master), Gary Oldman (Mank), Julianne Moore (Far From Heaven) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (The Hateful Eight) are the heavyweight cast in the psychological thriller ‘The Woman In The Window’, also available from 14 May 2021. Directed by Joe Wright (Darkest Hour) from a screenplay by Tracy Letts (Le Man ’66), the life of an agoraphobic psychologist is turned upside down when she starts to dig deeper after the neighbour she befriends disappears.

Disney+

Emma Stone (The Favourite) takes over from Glenn Close (101 Dalmations, and who executive-produces with Stone) as the second actor to take on legendary Disney villain Cruella de Vil in her third live-action outing (after Close’s features ‘101 Dalmations’ and ‘102 Dalmations’, in 1996 and 2000, respectively) entitled ‘Cruella’. Who else? Rather than remaking the 1961 animation in live-action a la Close, Stone’s vehicle charts the origin story of the evil fashionista opposite Emma Thompson (Late Night) and Mark Strong (Shazam!).

The comedy-drama debuts on 28 May 2021.

