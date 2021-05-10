Stellar Devils and What The Fork Monarchs Promotion have hailed a devilishly good start to the 2021 speedway season.

After much excitement and anticipation, the 2021 speedway season burst into life. John Campbell is enthused about a promising opening week, “Stellar Devils have opened the season with two promising performances home and away against the Berwick Bullets.

“It is tremendous to have team speedway back again and also to have the Devils back in league racing.”

There were notable performances in both matches but one Devil has taken the headlines so far, Campbell continued, “We reformed the Devils to give riders a chance who may previously have been overlooked.

“One rider that fits this bill is George Rothery and he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands already. Many in the speedway world will be wondering where he has come from.

“All of our young Devils will take this chance and we are exci ted to see the team progress as the season continues.”

The positive start to the season also extends off the track, Alex Harkess (pictured) explained, “Over the past 12 months or more there has been a power of work put in across many areas of the Club which has brought many positive developments.

“The Monarchs and Devils have both secured excellent Title Partners in What The Fork and Stellar. We have a terrific relationship with both companies and there is tremendous potential to grow our partnerships to great mutual benefit.

“Those watching the stream will also have seen our air fence full with new advertising banners to complement the many new Partners that have been announced in recent weeks. This is a testament to our commercial team who are growing our base of Partners all the time.

Campbell expanded on other projects that the Club have introduced, “There’s more too. EMTV+ has been a great addition to our video offering, while th e EMTV Preview Show and Friday Focus are also back for this season bringing our supporters fresh video content every week.

“The stadium is looking well, the track is in great shape also. Our track staff led by Ronnie Anderson have been doing excellent work ahead of the season as they always do.

“The Monarchs Speedway Academy has received an excellent response and we are developing plans to roll out throughout the season for this. Many will have seen images of the mini-track taking shape on the centre green. This will be a real boost to our development of young speedway riders.”

Friday’s live stream saw a terrific uptake with interest coming from around the world, Harkess was been pleased by the feedback, “The Club has been in touch with all who purchased the stream for last Friday and the feedback has predominantly been excellent. We are enthused by this and it has pushed our team on to iron out the final kinks to ensure that we deliver a top quality service to all.

“We will also be pushing on to deliver an even better on-screen show which will become more and more polished as the weeks go by. There were some teething issues for some with difficulty accessing the stream for which we sincerely apologise. These have been resolved and we hope that those who had trouble will give us a second chance this week.

“Friday’s match against Newcastle Gems looks to be a tasty encounter with former Monarch Max Clegg leading the Gems, and we are looking forward to streaming it around the world once again.”

If you have not yet received an email regarding last Friday’s stream then please check your junk mail or contact info@armadaledevils.co.uk.

In summary, Campbell said, “There is very much to be positive about with the current position of the Club. We are finalising plans to enable the return of supporters to Armadale Stadium and we will announce details of this as soon as possible.

“The unwavering, passionate support of our supporters, Gold Members, the Monarchs Fans Trust, Monarchs Grand Draw, Monarchs 100 and everyone associated with the Club is the fuel that powers our engine to drive the Club forward all of the time.”

“I am very excited about where the Club is at currently and where we are heading this season. I can’t wait to have supporters back in the stadium, and watching online, to join us on this journey.”

Like this: Like Loading...