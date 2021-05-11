Hibs’ Hampden goal-scoring hero Christian Doidge says that the previous two semi-final defeats to Hearts and St Johnstone inspired the players to reach the Scottish Cup final thanks to a comfortable victory over Dundee United on Saturday.

Hibs went into the fixture as favourites but also had that tag for the previous two games and the disappointment felt afterwards was something the Welshman did not want to feel again.

Betfred Cup – Hibernian v Dundee. Easter Road Stadium, Edinburgh, Midlothian, UK. 28/11/2020. Hibs play host to Dundee in the Betfred Cup at Easter road, Edinburgh. Pic shows: HibsÕ striker, Christian Doidge, gets the ball under control Credit: Ian Jacobs

After weathering an early storm from United, Hibs took control and went in at the break a goal to the good thanks to a terrific strike from Kevin Nisbet.

United didn’t lie down though and created a number of chances before Doidge wrapped things up with a superb strike from the edge of the area albeit having been marginally offside in the build up.

Whilst the official got that call wrong, they also could have been more alert when Doidge rounded the keeper and put the ball in the net only for referee Bobby Madden to award a free-kick to Hibs rather that advantage.

In any case Hibs are through to the final at Hampden in two weeks time.

After the game Doidge told BBC Sportscene: “It feels amazing. The celebrations in the changing room will live long in the memories. Coming here after losing a few semi-finals before and performing really well to win it is amazing.

“Throughout the week you are thinking about those moments (semi-final defeats) and you remember how disappointed you felt after the game so we really wanted to put that to bed and we did today so everyone is delighted in there.

“We can’t wait for the final now.”

Hibs will face St Johnstone in the final on Saturday 22nd May.

