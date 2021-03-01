Coming soon to streaming services on your own TV are a couple of original comedies on film and an action series on television as spring finally arrives.

Amazon Prime Video

Due for release on 5 March 2021 is the comedy ‘Coming 2 America’ with Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name) reprising his leading role of a fictional African royal as well as multiple other roles in this comedy sequel to the 1988 film ‘Coming To America’. Arsenio Hall (The Arsenio Hall Show), also performing several characters, and James Earl Jones return while Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live) and Wesley Snipes (Blade) join the cast.

Netflix

Produced and directed by Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation) is the comedy ‘Moxie’, set to debut on 3 March 2021. Poehler also stars as a mother whose once rebellious teenage years inspire her daughter to anonymously publish a leaflet igniting a school revolution against its own toxic culture. Josephine Langford (After), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Midnight Sun) and Marcia Gay Harden (Pollock) also feature in this coming-of-age story.

Disney+

Following in the footsteps of ‘WandaVision’ comes ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, available from 19 March 2021, another six-episode limited series from Marvel Studios featuring two of its Cinematic Universe superheroes Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier reprised by Anthony Mackie (Altered Carbon) and Sebastian Stan (I, Tonya), respectively. Daniel Brühl (Rush) and Emily VanCamp (Brothers & Sisters) also return as their respective characters Baron Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter for a new adventure set after ‘Avengers: Endgame’.

