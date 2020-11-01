A wide range of awards season contenders is on its way to your TV for streaming right into your living room.

Amazon Prime Video

Available from 26 November 2020 is the comedy-drama ‘Uncle Frank’, a ‘road movie’ focusing on a gay man who must face his past, with Paul Bettany (The Da Vinci Code) in the leading role and Margo Martindale (August: Osage County) in support.

Netflix

Olivia Colman (The Night Manager) returns as Queen Elizabeth II (succeeding Claire Foy and preceding Imelda Staunton) for the fourth series of the operatic royal family drama ‘The Crown’, debuting on 15 November 2020.  Both Foy and Colman have won Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy nominations (Foy won for the second series) for their interpretations of the head of state while Helena Boham Carter (Burton and Taylor) and Tobias Menzies (Outlander) received Golden Globes nominations for their turns as Princess Margaret and Prince Philip, respectively, from the third series. 

Will the fourth series win Colman, Bonham Carter and Menzies, as well as creator, writer and executive producer Peter Morgan (Longford) their first Emmys next year?  Who knows, but we do know that strong competition will come in the form of Gillian Anderson (The X-Files) as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Josh O’Connor (The Durrells) as Prince Charles and Erin Doherty (Call the Midwife) as Princess Anne as the Crown enters the Eighties.  God Save the Queen.

Disney+

Kate Winslet (The Reader) provides the voice of the eponymous horse in ‘Black Beauty’ debuting on 27 November 2020.  Based on Anna Sewell’s 1877 novel of the same name, this latest adaptation features Mackenzie Foy (The Nutcracker and the Four Realms) as the girl whom forms the magical bond of a lifetime with the horse of the title.  All you have to do is stream.

Adam Zawadzki
