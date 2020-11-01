Police are asking members of the public to help end wildlife crime by reporting any items being sold illegally.

It is illegal in Scotland to buy or sell items such as ivory, rhino horns, taxidermy, jewellery, clothing or furniture made from one of the 30,000 most protected species from international trade without a certificate.

Wildlife Crime is any act that is made illegal in Scotland under legislation with regard to certain birds, animals, and plants including their habitats, both on land and at sea.

It includes the illegal disturbance, destruction, theft, and sale of animals and plants both in the countryside and urban areas, and includes the destruction of and damage to protected habitats. Wildlife Crime poses significant harm to the species targeted by the criminals, as well as the communities who rely on wildlife for employment and tourism.

The Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) regulates the legal trade in species of birds, animals, and plants whose wild populations are threatened.

CITES currently regulates the trade in 30,000 species. The six current priorities are the illegal trade in: Raptors, Ivory, Medicinal & health products (including rhino horn), Reptiles, Sturgeon derivatives & extracts and Timber.

The Control of Trade in Endangered Species (Enforcement) Regulations creates offences and allows CITES legislation to be enforced in the UK.

Like this: Like Loading...