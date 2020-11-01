The latest figures for today detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours have just been announced today 1 November 2020.

Last night the Prime Minister announced that there will be a new national lockdown in England from Thursday 5 November 2020. He said: “These measures above all will be time-limited, starting next Thursday 5 November. They will end on Wednesday 2 December, when we will seek to ease restrictions, going back into the tiered system on a local and regional basis according to the latest data and trends.

“Christmas is going to be different this year, very different, but it is my sincere hope and belief that by taking tough action now, we can allow families across the country to be together.

“My priority, our priority, remains keeping people in education – so childcare, early years settings, schools, colleges and universities will all remain open. Our senior clinicians still advise that school is the best place for children to be.

“We cannot let this virus damage our children’s futures even more than it has already. I urge parents to continue taking their children to school and I am extremely grateful to teachers across the country for their dedication in enabling schools to remain open.

“And it is vital that we will keep provision for non-Covid healthcare groups going.

“So please – this is really important – unless your clinicians tell you otherwise, you should continue to use the NHS, get your scans, turn up for your appointments and pick up your treatments. If at all possible, we want you to continue to access these services, now and through the winter. Indeed it’s only by taking this action that we can protect the NHS for you.

“On Monday I will set out our plans to parliament. On Wednesday, parliament will debate and vote on these measures which, if passed, will as I say come into force on Thursday.”

The figures in Scotland as at 1 November 2020 are as follows:

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1,148 new cases yesterday of which 140 were in Lothian.

There were 18,565 new tests which have reported results – 7% were positive

Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 1,193

Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 81

The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days is 6. Often the number of deaths reported at the weekend is less as Registry Offices are closed.

National Records of Scotland announced their weekly figures on Wednesday which state that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to the end of last week is 4,482.

You can also see the latest numbers laid out visually on the Travelling Tabby website here. It is updated at 3pm daily.

