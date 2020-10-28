The National Records of Scotland have reported the number of deaths involving Covid-19 for week 43 – 19 to 25 October.

As at 25 October, 4,482 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the novel coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate, according to statistics published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) today.

Between 19 – 25 October, 106 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, representing an increase of 31 deaths from the previous week.

Two-thirds of those who died in the latest week were aged 75 and over, 15% were aged under 65.

In the latest week, there were 44 deaths in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 20 in Lanarkshire and 14 in Lothian.

The majority of deaths occurred in hospitals representing 82 deaths, 18 occurred in care homes and 6 at home or in a non-institutional setting.

To place these statistics in context, the total number of all-cause deaths registered in the week ending 25th October was 1,170, 11% higher than the average over the previous five years.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “These statistics represent the heartbreak of many families who have lost loved ones as a result of this virus.

“Today’s figures show 106 deaths have been registered as a result of Covid-19 over the last week, representing the highest weekly total since late May.

“NRS has been closely monitoring the weekly number of deaths. Given the increase in recent weeks, we have produced an additional weekly publication which will sit alongside the updates made to the Scottish Government’s 4 Harms dashboard and the valuable information contained in our detailed monthly publication.”

