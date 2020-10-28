Scary classics are back on the big screen at Vue Edinburgh Ocean and Vue Edinburgh Omni this Halloween

Get ready to be really scared by the big screen entertainment at Vue Edinburgh Ocean and Vue Edinburgh Omni this Halloween.

From diabolical witches to maniacal murderers, there’s classic Halloween content to feed the appetite of all ages, tastes and fear factors – and they are back big on the big screen where they belong.

Halloween fans will be excited to see the return of Hocus Pocus. Set on Halloween night itself, this comedy horror follows the accidental awakening of a villainous comedic trio of witches in Salem, Massachusetts – and the struggle of two siblings who must steal the witches’ book of spells to stop them from becoming immortal. With a recent Vue survey finding 65% of families listing the cinema as their top half-term activity, this cult classic is perfect for some spooky family fun this Halloween.





For true horror film enthusiasts, Jack Nicholson returns to the silver screen as the hopeless caretaker of the Overlook Hotel, in The Shining. Stanley Kubrick’s iconic directorial display has Nicholson reliving the disturbed history of his new job, as he slowly loses his sanity whilst staying with his family. This psychological thriller is sure to have hearts racing again.

For those looking for something gorier, the infamous scary film villain Freddy Krueger also returns to the big screen in American slasherThe Nightmare on Elm Street. Including Johnny Depp’s big screen debut, film-goers should prepare for a fright as they watch the monstrous spirit of a slain murderer seek revenge on the parents who caused his untimely death, by invading the dreams of their teenage children.

Film Production Lecturer and Vue Ambassador, Dr. Agata Lulkowska, says that the cinema is the perfect setting to enjoy a scary film: “Scary movies are so enduringly popular because of the adrenaline rush they give us of being scared while in a safe environment, and the big screen experience increases that experience.

“Every moment is heightened in a darkened room, with a huge screen and surrounded by sound. The sense of community, with the whole room joining in with the suspense, the gasps and the screams, make the cinema a special environment for enjoying this kind of film – not to mention the fact that you can’t pause. You really get to experience the journey exactly how these iconic filmmakers intended.”

Eduardo Leal, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “This Halloween, we’re thrilled to be able to put all sorts of scary film classics back on the big screen for our fellow film-lovers.

“From family friendly comedy horrors, to psychological thrillers, we know how gripping scary films can be and how easy it is to get lost in them – and it’s the perfect time to celebrate them.

“So, we remain very much open for business and look forward to welcoming customers who want to take the opportunity to escape and switch-off in front of the big screen with these iconic titles.”

Not only can customers at Vue escape to luxury in the ultimate seat, screen and sound, they can do so in the safest possible way, thanks to the range of measures introduced to keep staff and customers safe. These include a booking system with in-built physical distancing, reduced touch points, hand sanitiser throughout the site, and staggered film start and end times to avoid crowding.

Tickets are available now at myvue.com.

For more information on the safety measures being implemented, customers should click here

