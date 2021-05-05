Vue, the home of the Ultimate Big Screen Experience at Edinburgh Ocean Terminal and Edinburgh Omni are planning on reopening from 17 May 2021, subject to government guidance.

Tickets are available to pre-book now here.

From the classics, to a selection of theatre and sport screenings, and a line-up of hotly anticipated new releases, filmgoers can look forward to blockbusters such as Peter Rabbit 2, The Unholy, The Conjuring Part II, Sir Alex: Never Give In and Hey Duggee.

Event cinema such as the Champions League and Europa League Finals in partnership with BT Sport; as well as three years’ worth of new releases coming to the big screen within the next 18 months, such as No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Minions: The Rise of Gru and the one we are all waiting for in Edinburgh – Fast & Furious 9 which uses our Old Town streets as a backdrop.

Ian Chester, General Manager of Vue Edinburgh Ocean Terminal, said: “In a year marked by restrictions on our daily lives, the importance of escapism has never been stronger.

“After the best part of a year at home, we know that families in Edinburgh and entertainment fans are craving safe out-of-home experiences like never before – cinema provides that unique experience of being able to truly immerse yourself in a great story.”

Peter Rabbit 2 – A star-studded cast sees James Corden play the lovable rogue, Peter, who must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be after his family risks everything to go searching for him, alongside his on-screen family and friends played by Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, David Oyelowo and Elizabeth Debicki.

In June, Sir Anthony Hopkins’ second and record-breaking Oscar-winning performance in The Father will be available on the big screen, in which Hopkins portrays a man’s battle to make sense of his circumstances whilst dealing with dementia.

