Going to the cinema during the winter holidays there are some are anticipated tentpoles arriving on the big screen, including a musical remake, a series finale and a franchise return.

Directed by Steven Spielberg (Saving Private Ryan), ‘West Side Story’ will debut on 10 December 2021, 60 years after the original masterpiece was released. Inspired by ‘Romeo and Juliet’ by William Shakespeare, the 1961 film adaptation of the 1957 Broadway production won ten Academy Awards, including Best Picture, the most for any musical film. Despite its intimidating legacy, the 2021 film is shaping up to be a great companion piece to the original if the trailer is any indication. Rita Moreno (West Side Story) also makes an appearance.

Directed by Jon Watts (Spider-Man: Homecoming), ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will open on 17 December 2021 as the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to close the trilogy of films with Tom Holland (The Impossible) as the eponymous superhero.

We follow Peter Parker (Holland) who requests the help of Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in order to re-establish his identity as Spider-Man as a secret after it became public knowledge at the end of the previous film ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’. Needless to say, all does not go to plan.

Directed by Lana Wachowski (The Matrix), ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will open on 22 December 2021 with Keanu Reeves reprising his role of Neo after an 18 year break in the fourth installment of the iconic franchise.

