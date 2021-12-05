The points were shared by Hibs and Motherwell after an enthralling 90-minutes at a cold and wet Easter Road yesterday afternoon.

Head Coach Jack Ross kept faith with the same starting XI that lost to Rangers in midweek and Hibs started on the front foot creating a couple of chances in the opening minutes.

Well got back in the game and only afantastic last ditch tackle from Paul McGinn denied Kevin van Veen.

At the other end Chris Cadden’s cross found Kevin Nisbet but his header was deflected off Ricki Lamie and flew just wide.

With play raging from end to end a mishit back pass from McGinn allowed Cornelius through on goal but a tremendous save from Matt Macey kept the score level.

Motherwell should have taken the lead in the 26th minute but the unmarked Tony watt headed wide from in front of the goal.

Moments later Hibs took the lead when Nisbet got on the end of a superb cross from Josh Campbell and fired a powerful volley past Liam Kelly.

Hibs almost added a second just before the break but Kelly just managed to fingertip Nisbet’s header over the bar.

Shortly after the restart Paul Hanlon was inches away from connecting to a Martin Boyle cross.

Motherwell levelled against the run of play when Bevis Mugabi’s volley was blocked, and Watt firec the rebound past Macy from the edge of the box.

Campbell should have gave Hibs the lead again but his shot was blocked on the line by Lamie then with 12 minutes remaining Nisbet’s shot was cleared off the line and the ball fell to Campbell but his powerful strike struck the underside of the bar.

Christian Doidge, Jamie Murphy and Scott Allan all came off the bench as Hibs tried to grab a late winner and Nisbet had a great chance near the end but Kelly saved his effort and the game finished with honours even.

After the final whistle Ross told BBC Scotland: “We’re not keeping clean sheets and when you’re not it makes it difficult to win games. So it’s frustrating. The points total is always a concern.

“A lot of the recent games the performances levels and willingness to win the game, I can’t ask for any more of the group. I feel they’re giving me an awful lot and if they continue to do that I believe it’ll turn for them in terms of results.”

Hibs: Macey, Doig, Hanlon, Porteous, McGinn, Boyle, Newell (Allan 83’), Nisbet, Doyle-Hayes (Doidge 72’), Cadden (Murphy 68), Campbell. Substitutes not used: Dabrowski, Gogic, Stevenson, McGregor.

Motherwell: Kelly, O’Donnell, Lamie (Carroll 68’), Mugabi, Woolery (Roberts 55’), van Veen (Shields 79’), Slattery, Cornelius, McGinley, Goss, Watt. Substitutes not used: Fox, Crawford, Donnelly, Grimshaw.

Referee: Colin Steven.

Attendance: 15,266.

