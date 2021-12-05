Edinburgh Leisure urge Edinburgh residents to boost their immunity, manage stress, and put themselves first for a change. Their message is that if you gift yourself their 12 Days of Fitness package, it will help you to be fit and well.

Throughout the last eighteen months or so, physical activity has and continues to be recognised as fundamental to both physical and mental health and wellbeing.

The package is available to buy online only from 1-31 December. Edinburgh Leisure, a charity dedicated to creating opportunities for everyone to lead more active and healthy lives, has launched its seasonal promotion, 12 Days of Fitness, with the aim of encouraging everyone to stay active from this month on.

The 12 Days of Fitness promotion offers 12 consecutive days of membership, from the moment you buy, for only £12 and give access to Edinburgh Leisure’s climb and fitness facilities (with the exception of the Turkish Baths at Portobello), subject to Covid-19 restrictions. And if you get the fitness bug, you’re not restricted to one pass per person – if you wish to buy a second pass after your first pass expires, it will mean that you are well on your way to achieving your fitness goals before the New Year.

Edinburgh Leisure’s facilities offer choice and great value, at various city locations. The gyms feature some of the latest fitness equipment and while things are a little different from before with physical distancing measures in place, and the need to book your gym, swim and climb sessions in advance, you will be assured a welcome from Edinburgh Leisure staff. There are numerous swimming pools in Edinburgh, from historic baths to the Olympic-sized Royal Commonwealth Pool and Europe’s largest climbing arena at Ratho.



www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/12-days-of-fitness

Like this: Like Loading...