This year’s Winter Windows part of the Christmas events organised by Edinburgh’s Christmas with the support of the City of Edinburgh Council’s department of Arts and Creative Learning have been unveiled.

There are 38 colourful festive designs created by schoolchildren across the city and turned into vibrant stained-glass masterpieces for everyone to enjoy.

The windows have gone on display over five locations across Edinburgh including the City Chambers Quadrangle, Granton, Gracemount, Duddingston and Balerno, spreading messages of festive cheer.

The overall winner of the competition chosen by the Rt Hon Lord Provost is Jackson Lobban(below), a P5A pupil at St Peter’s Primary School. All winning entrants were invited to receive their awards at a special reception at the City Chambers on Thursday evening.

This year’s Winter Windows are inspired by the theme of “Connections and Kindness’” allowing Edinburgh’s school children to reflect on the connections made and kindness that they have received and shown throughout the pandemic. Participants were encouraged to create their entries using sustainable, up-cycled materials.

Edinburgh’s Christmas has organised Winter Windows since 2014 aiming to encourage and inspire creative talent in local young people. The designs are on display until 4 January 2022.

