Debuting on 4 February 2022 is the biographical drama ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ with Jessica Chastain (The 355) and Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick… Boom!) as the controversial televangelists Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker whom, during the 1970s and 80s, created the largest religious broadcast network and theme park in the world. For her leading performance as the eponymous character, an unrecognisable Chastain (who also produces) has received Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations. Praise be!

Also released on 4 February 2022 is the semi-autobiographical drama ‘The Souvenir Part II’ from writer, directed and producer Joanna Hogg about her life at film school. Nominated for nine British Independent Film Awards, winning three, this film serves as a sequel to ‘The Souvenir’ from 2019 which was equally critically acclaimed. Honor Swinton Byrne (The Souvenir), Richard Ayoade (Submarine), Harris Dickinson (The King’s Man), Charlie Heaton (The New Mutants), Joe Alwyn (Boy Erased) and Tilda Swinton (Memoria) comprise most of the ensemble cast.

Directed by Roger Michell (Notting Hill) comes the comedy-drama ‘The Duke’ with Jim Broadbent (Iris), Helen Mirren (The Last Station), Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk), Anna Maxwell Martin (The Personal History of David Copperfield) and Matthew Goode (Official Secrets). Released on 25 February 2022, we follow Kempton Bunton (Broadbent), a disabled British pensioner who stole a painting from the National Gallery in 1961 offering to return it in exchange for free TV licences for the elderly.

