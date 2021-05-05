Hibs have agreed terms with Inverness Caledonian Thistle for the transfer of forward Daniel Mackay.

The 20-year-old winger is due to complete his move to Easter Road subject to a medical in the next day or so.

Hibernian Sporting Director Graeme Mathie said: “We are delighted to have agreed a fee with Inverness for Daniel.

“He fits the profile of the type of players we want to continue to bring to the club.

“In all the conversations we have had with Daniel, his family and his representatives, it was clear that they all see Hibernian as the right place to continue to develop his career.

“We want to be known as the best club in Scotland for developing talent and it’s great credit to Jack and the staff that young players can see a number of examples of players improving under their guidance.

“We have no doubt Daniel can be another who develops throughout his time here.

“I’d also like to thank Scot Gardiner of Inverness and Allan Preston of ICM Stellar who have both been excellent to deal with in negotiations.”

