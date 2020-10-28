Hibs travel to Hampden on Saturday to face neighbours Hearts in the semi-final of last season’s William Hill Scottish Cup without an incredible 13-players who helped the club reach the latter stage of the competition, namely Adam Jackson, Daryl Horgan, Steven Whittaker, Stephane Omeonga, Greg Docherty, Marc McNulty, Adam Bogdan, Vykintas Slivka, Fraser Murray,(loan) Tom James, (loan) Jason Naismith, Florian Kamberi and Oli Shaw who are all plying their trade elsewhere.

Coincidentally Hibs will be facing Robbie Neilson for the third time in the competition as Jack Ross’s men started their campaign with a tricky visit to Tannadice where the current Hearts’ boss was the manager of high-flying Dundee United who were running away with the Championship.

All photos by Ian Jacob taken during Hibs’ victory over Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Christian Doidge gave Hibs the lead before Lawrence Shankland equalised for the Tangerines. Martin Boyle put Hibs back in front before a late goal from Louis Appere ensured a replay at Easter Road.

Under the lights, Shankland volleyed in a superb opener to give the visitors the lead before Scott Allan levelled from the spot.

Doidge put Hibs in front before Adrian Sporle made it 2-2 but Hibs sealed the victory when the former Forest Green striker added two more to secure a hat trick taking his season’s tally to 14 and ensuring United’s first defeat in 15 matches.

Next up was an away tie against Lowland League side BSC Glasgow. The game took place at Alloa’s Indodrill Stadium.

BSC battled gamely, and after falling 2-0 down to goals from on-loan striker Marc McNulty pulled one back through Ross Smith’s header.

McNulty’s third and a first for on-loan Greg Docherty put Hibs into the last-eight.

Former Heart’s striker John Robertson brought his Inverness Caledonian Thistle to the capital but found Hibs to be in fine form.

Adam Jackson, Scott Allan and Greg Docherty put the hosts 3-0 up at Easter Road after Paul Hanlon had been denied from the spot by Mark Ridgers.

The Championship side pulled one back through Carl Tremarco, only for Brad Mckay to be sent off a minute later.

Stephane Omeonga and Jamie Gullan added late strikes in an emphatic victory prior to Nikolay Todorov’s consolation.

