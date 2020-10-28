Hibernian pair Kyle Magennis and Ryan Porteous have been rewarded for their club form with call-ups to the Scotland Under-21 squad.

It’s another landmark moment for new signing Magennis on his return from a long-term lay-off.

His last involvement with the Under-21s, prior to sustaining his injury, was this time last year – having been an ever-present throughout that campaign.

The versatile midfielder has been eased into the first-team scene at Easter Road and he’s pleased to be back in the international fold.

Magennis told Hibernian Media: “For the most part this year’s been a bit of a write-off for me with the injury, but it’s probably made me appreciate the things that have happened in the last few weeks all the more.

“Between the move here and the Scotland Under-21 call-up, it’s really come as a boost and made me all the more determined to push on.

“I always enjoy going away with Scotland, and making my first start for the Under-21s when we won away in the Netherlands is a special memory, but I’m conscious that only comes if I’m doing well for Hibs.

“I’ve had a taste of things here and the staff have been great at holding me back to make sure I’m at 100 per cent again. Now I’m just looking to get as many minutes under my belt as I can.

“There’s a lot I want to achieve this season, with Hibs and Scotland.”

It’s a return to the Under-21s for Ryan Porteous, who missed their last squad having been promoted to Steve Clarke’s senior set-up and he’s looking forward to joining up with the national team.

Porteous said: “It was great to be involved in the senior Scotland squad and ultimately my goal is to get back there and play. I don’t ever want to be someone who is content with making up the numbers.

“I think I gave a good account of myself when I was there, but I can’t argue with the performances of the centre-backs in the games and – like everyone – I was delighted we got the results we did.

“It doesn’t matter whether it’s the senior squad or the Under-21s when it comes to how I feel about getting involved. I’ve said this 100 times, but I’m always proud to pull on that shirt.

“I’m pleased to see Kyle involved again as he had an unlucky spell with injury and – looking across the club – it’s great to see a good few of the boys involved at international level. It reflects how good a season it’s been so far for us.”

Scot Gemmill’s group sit second in their UEFA Under-21 Championship qualification section – having played a game less than Czech Republic – going into two final matches next month.

Croatia are first up at Tynecastle on Friday 13 November, before a trip to Greece on Tuesday 17 November – with Scotland determined to book their place in the finals, which are due to be held in Hungary and Slovenia.

