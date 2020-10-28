The First Minister has just announced the latest figures for today, 28 October 2020, detailing the number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Tomorrow she is expected to announce the various levels which will apply in terms of the new strategic framework from Monday of next week. It is likely, according to what Ms Sturgeon said to parliament yesterday, that Edinburgh will fall into Level 3.

Parliament voted unanimously for the introduction of the new strategic framework yesterday after a sitting of several hours. The government will consult with the various local authorities before imposing new restrictions anywhere in Scotland. The First Minister mentioned that everyone is heartily sick of the position we are all in. But she said: “Scotland is not uniquely living through Covid. In fact, many of our European neighbours right now are struggling with situations even more severe – in some cases significantly more severe – than the one we are currently facing.”

She referred to a new report by Public Health Scotland on discharges from hospital to care homes in the early part of the pandemic and concluded by urging more of us to download the Protect Scotland app.

The report concludes ‘the analysis does not find statistical evidence that hospital discharges of any kind were associated with care home outbreaks’. This accords with the findings in Wales when a similar report was produced.

The figures as at 28 October 2020 are as follows:

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland today – 1202 new cases which is 6.8% of all tests carried out yesterday. Of these 152 are in Lothian.

The total number of confirmed cases in Scotland is now 60,403.

Number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 – 1,117 which is an increase of 17 since yesterday

Number of people in Intensive Care Units in Scotland – 85 which is 3 more than yesterday

The number of deaths reported today of people who have tested positive within the last 28 days is 28 which means 2,754 deaths under that measurement.

National Records of Scotland have just announced their weekly figures which state that the total number of Covid-19 related deaths is 4,482.

