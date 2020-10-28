Police have announced that this year nine dispersal zones have been authorised in Edinburgh to combat antisocial behaviour and disorder over the bonfire period.

The zones will be in operation between 2pm and midnight from Wednesday 4th to Saturday 7th November.

Under the Antisocial Behaviour (Scotland) Act 2004, police have a Power of Dispersal within the designated zones authorised by Superintendent David Robertson.

This means that officers can instruct any people in groups of two or more who are congregating and behaving in an antisocial manner to disperse, and if they do not live there to leave the zones, and then not to return for up to 24 hours.

If they do return, they can be arrested.

The zones include Muirhouse, West Pilton, Portobello, Loganlea, Saughton, Gorgie, Gilmerton, Moredun and Southhouse. Maps will be published on the force’s social media.

