Police in the Scottish Borders are appealing for information following a high value break-in at the Borders College Agricultural Building, Newtown St Boswells which took place around 10.30pm on Monday night.

Entry was forced into the premises where three Ford Transit minibuses with registrations ST60 MYR, SM61 GCX and SM13 YAF were stolen from the front car park of the building.

Four quad bikes were also stolen including a red Yamaha, red Suzuki, green Suzuki and a Green Honda along with three trailers. A number of hand and power tools were also taken.

The total value of the theft is around £70,000.

Detective Constable Andrew Loughlin, of Galashiels CID, said: “This was a targeted and carefully planned incident and we are appealing to the public to help trace those involved.

“Extensive enquiries are currently ongoing in the area and any information could prove vital to our investigation.

“Although this happened relatively late at night, I would ask that if you noticed any of these vehicles or suspicious behaviour around the area of the college that you get in touch with officers.

“I would also ask if any motorists have possible dashcam footage that may have captured these vehicles on camera that they come forward and speak to police.

“Police can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 3945 of Monday, 26 October, 2020.”

