Alan Combe defied the weather to win the first match in the popular heaviest winter cod league series of seven sweepstakes organised by father and son, Mike and Chris Horn.



The angler beat big seas and a record field of 42 hardy on Saturday to land 14 fish for a bag of 23lb 7oz in the league match fished between Carnoustie and Ferryden.



Second place went to Barry McEwan from Port Seton (pictured) with ten fish for over 20lb 4oz. Third was Sandy Wason with six fish for 19lb 6oz.



The heaviest fish was landed by Anthony Cook, a 6lb 7oz cod, but he only entered the match and not the the heaviest cod league. So, the biggest cod landed by a league entrant was a 5lb 4oz specimen from Sandy Wason.



Joint-organiser Chris Horn said that the second match is scheduled for Saturday, November 14 with registration from 14.00 to 14.30 at the Victoria Car Park in Arbroath, which is essentially the promenade that leads to the walk to Arbroath Cliffs.



Fishing is from 15.30 to 20.30 with the weigh-in back at the Victoria Car Park providing the current Scottish Government restrictions remain the same.



Horn stressed that anglers can join the league at any time during the series and he added: “A big thank you to all those who came along in what can only be described as the biggest sea I’ve seen or fished in a while.



“A total of 42 fished which is the most we have had for a Saturday league match, 38 of those joining the league. Onwards and upwards for the remaining matches, hopefully.”

Barry is treasurer of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League in East Lothian and the fifth round of their popular Winter League is on Wednesday, November 4.



The boundaries are Belhaven Beach to White Sands with registration from 6.15pm to 6.30 pm at Dunbar Harbour with fishing from 7pm to 10pm. Anglers are reminded to bring only sizeable fish to the scales.

All anglers are welcome.

Like this: Like Loading...