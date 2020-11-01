At Morrisons supermarkets at Ferry Road, the Gyle and Moredun they have launched their Coats 4 Kids initiative for this winter.

This is an appeal to anyone who has either new, or good as new, coats suitable for children up to 16 years old to donate to the supermarket so that they can be given to those who need them.

The stores’ Community Champions will donate these through their partner schools to children who need a warm coat or jacket to wear to school to keep them warm.

The Community Champions know that there are families who are struggling to make ends meet, and have identified this as a simple way to help.

Nadia is Community Champion at Morrisons’ Gyle branch.

When we met with Dana Campbell, the Community Champion at Ferry Road, she had already been given some brand new warm coats. She is clear about the reasons why this latest campaign is required. She told us: “The reason we are doing is a combined effort. We have been looking into the community. We have been understanding what poverty we have here. In our area at Ferry Road 34% of children are in poverty. When we understood this and we could feel that it was starting to turn cold, we realised that we needed to do more than food.”

Dana Campbell Community Champion at Ferry Road branch with some of the coats already donated.

