Police are appealing for help to trace a Polish man with links to the east coast who had been reported missing from the Cupar area of Fife.

Krzysztof Cichowski (34) was last seen at his home address in the Cupar area of Fife on Thursday, 24 September, 2020.

He had told a family member he was travelling to the Fort William area, however never returned home.

Krzysztof has been out of contact for periods of time previously, however his brother reported him missing on Thursday, 29 October, after becoming concerned about his wellbeing.

Krzysztof is described as a white male, stocky muscular build, about 5″9, styled dark hair which is combed back. He has no other distinguishable features. It is unknown what he is wearing.

Sergeant Andrew Mitchell from Cupar Police Station said: “Krzysztof’s family and friends are growing increasingly concerned about him and we are appealing for anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

“He suggested he was travelling to the Fort William area and also has links to Dundee and the east of the country. We would urge people in these areas to please report any possibly sightings of him.

“We would also appeal directly to Krzysztof to please get in touch with someone to let us know that he is safe and well.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0597/29.”

