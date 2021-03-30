Awards season winners and nominees from the much delayed Oscars ceremony will be on TV soon.

Amazon Prime Video

Nominated for five BAFTAs, including Best Film, legal drama ‘The Mauritanian’ is directed by Kevin Macdonald (The Last King of Scotland). Due for release on 1 April 2021 it charts the incredible true story of Mohamedou Ould Salahi, whose 2015 memoir the film is based on, an alleged terrorist held without charge and subjected to torture inside the Guantanamo Bay detention camp for fourteen years. For his leading performance as Salahi, Tahar Rahim (The Serpent) has received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations while Jodie Foster (The Accused) won a Golden Globe for her supporting role as defence attorney Nancy Hollander who decides to fight his corner.

Netflix

Set for release on 2 April 2020 ‘Concrete Cowboy’, a dramatic Western featuring Idris Elba (Beasts of No Nation), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things) and Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) follows a teenager from the big city of Detroit, Michigan to his estranged father in Philadelphia to learn the ways of the local urban cowboys.

Disney+

Winner of two Golden Globes from four nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, and nominated for seven BAFTAs and six Oscars, including Best Film and Best Picture, respectively, is the critically acclaimed drama ‘Nomadland’. Streaming from 30 April 2021, Frances McDormand (North Country) leaves home to travel the American West as a nomad in this mesmerising tale of hope.

