Campaigners are calling on Scotland’s politicians to prioritise policies in the election that create green jobs and reduce climate pollution.

They want the next Scottish Government to take a “more interventionist role” in the economy, including making bus journeys free for everyone and creating a publicly-owned company that generates renewable energy.

Friends of the Earth Scotland has sent political parties a programme of ideas that can contribute to delivering a “green jobs recovery.” The election comes at a critical time – with MSPs elected in May being tasked with rebuilding from the impacts of coronavirus, as well as sitting for 5 of the 9 years left to achieve Scotland’s crucial 2030 climate targets.

The campaigners are calling for parties and candidates to support policies that will:

• Launch a publicly-owned renewable energy company, generating power

• Put Scotland on course to be fossil fuel free

• Extend free bus travel to all, on publicly-owned buses

• Put people and climate action at the heart of decisions about the economy

They will also be encouraging their supporters to contact their local candidates, calling for them to adopt these ideas.

Friends of the Earth Scotland’s Director Dr Richard Dixon said: “The election comes at a critical time, with MSPs elected in May being tasked with rebuilding from the impacts of coronavirus, as well as delivering the transformative action needed to achieve Scotland’s 2030 climate commitments. It’s crucial that to tackle both of these challenges, those hoping to sit in the next Scottish Parliament are committed to delivering policies that would create green jobs and drive down climate emissions.”

“Future MSPs must put people and climate action at the heart of decisions they make about the economy. This means making it easier and more affordable for everyone to take buses and supporting Councils to run services in the interests of passengers, not just shareholders. The next Scottish Government must ensure that people in Scotland are truly benefiting from the renewable energy revolution, with more work for local supply chains, subsidised power for those in fuel poverty and an increase in our overall ambition.“

“Achieving this requires nothing short of reprogramming the economy so that it improves people’s lives and creates green jobs, while driving down emissions. The inequality exposed by coronavirus and the rapid pace of climate breakdown make clear that we can’t go back to the mistakes of the past that got us into this mess.”

“Over the coming weeks, we’re encouraging voters to contact their local candidates and urge them to back policies that will deliver this climate-friendly, socially-just vision. We hope to see parties and candidates responding positively, and making sure that policies that prioritise people and the planet are at the heart of their election campaigns.”

Friends of the Earth Scotland does not endorse any political party.

