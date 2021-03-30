The SNP will hold a series of digital town hall meetings to take their message all over Scotland.

With a new poster in Glasgow SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, will remind everyone of the SNP policies already announced – including the NHS pay increase launched just before the end of the last parliament. They will also point to the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment as a key policy, and promise more key campaign announcements in the coming weeks.

Marking the launch of the SNP’s campaign, Nicola Sturgeon will say: “In normal times, I’d be criss-crossing the country on the election trail. For the time being – just like all of you – I’m staying home.

“And so, over the coming weeks, I will be touring Scotland virtually to meet people online. We’ll be holding a series of digital town hall meetings, from Stranraer to Shetland.”

She will add:

“In this election the SNP’s offer is this – experienced leadership and serious government to lead Scotland through the pandemic.

“A transformational policy programme to kick-start the recovery with the NHS, jobs and an economy that works for everyone at its core.

“And when the crisis is over – the right to decide whether to become an independent country and take our future into our own hands.”

