The SNP will hold a series of digital town hall meetings to take their message all over Scotland.

With a new poster in Glasgow SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, will remind everyone of the SNP policies already announced – including the NHS pay increase launched just before the end of the last parliament. They will also point to the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment as a key policy, and promise more key campaign announcements in the coming weeks.

Marking the launch of the SNP’s campaign, Nicola Sturgeon will say: “In normal times, I’d be criss-crossing the country on the election trail. For the time being – just like all of you – I’m staying home.

“And so, over the coming weeks, I will be touring Scotland virtually to meet people online. We’ll be holding a series of digital town hall meetings, from Stranraer to Shetland.”

She will add:

“In this election the SNP’s offer is this – experienced leadership and serious government to lead Scotland through the pandemic.

“A transformational policy programme to kick-start the recovery with the NHS, jobs and an economy that works for everyone at its core.

“And when the crisis is over – the right to decide whether to become an independent country and take our future into our own hands.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.