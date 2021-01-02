This was the Rotary stall at the Balerno Farmers’ Market in autumn 2020.

It was staffed by Colin Aspinall, Duncan Law, Ken Lindsay and Derek Thomson, three of whom – Colin, Derek and Duncan – lowered their masks briefly for this photo.

On sale at the stall were the Club’s 2021 calendar and a wide range of items hand-made by Derek, Duncan, Colin, Don McLeod and Bob Motion, which included wooden Christmas trees, wooden snowmen, candle-holders made from whisky barrel staves, bird feeder boxes and more.

Most were sold out by the end of the morning and the takings made over £900 to go towards the Club’s fund for charities and local good causes.

We thank the local people who have supported us not just at the Farmers’ Market but in so many ways over the past year.

If you would like to know more about joining Rotary then click here.

