A 37- year-old man was arrested and charged and a 29-year-old man was issued a fixed penalty notice at the weekend following reports of a ‘breach of the coronavirus regulations at a shop in the city centre.

Officers were called to Neanie Scott tourist and souvenir shop in the Canongate around noon on Saturday after it remained open, despite strict lockdown rules.

A Police Scotland statement reads: “Officers attended at a shop premises in Canongate at 12:00pm on Saturday 30 January after reports of a breach of coronavirus regulations.

“A 37 year old man was arrested and charged and another man aged 29 received a fixed penalty notice.”

Like this: Like Loading...