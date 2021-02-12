The newest theatre company in Edinburgh, Three Pound Coin Theatre, is linking up with radio station, Mojo Edinburgh, in a 24-hour fundraising launch next week.

From 5.00pm on 19 February to 5pm on 20 February 2021 the radio show involving MoJo Edinburgh, LGBT Youth Scotland and LGBT Health and Wellbeing will feature artists and activists such as Nick Hytner, Gina Maya, and leaders from the collaborating charities. The event will also feature music from The Wedding Present & Cinerama, The Dandy Warhols & RIDE as well as interviews with community leaders in the Edinburgh arts scene.

This will be a launch event for the new theatre company which aims to showcase “unapologetically queer art” and raise funds for the organisations involved with a raffle held during the broadcast.

These are the three radio plays which will also be featured:

‘Run’ by Stephen Laughton

Infatuated with Adam, his schoolmate, Yonni struggles to focus on preparing for the weekly shabbat alongside his devoutly religious family. Yonni, a seventeen-year-old gay Jewish boy, and our narrator, finds his mind constantly drifts back to the thought of Adam.

‘If We Got Some More Cocaine I Could Show You How I Love You’ by John O’Donovan

After getting in trouble with the police, Casey and Mikey find themselves spending their entire Halloween night hiding out on a rooftop. They only have each other, some cheap whiskey, and an ounce of stolen cocaine. These two young men find themselves on top of the world with nowhere to go.

‘So… What Happened Last Night?’ By Ben Fleming and Emily Oulton

It’s Ned’s first time doing drag. It’s Dani’s first time in a gay club. It’s definitely not Jeff’s first time embarrassing himself on a Tuesday night. Yet by the end of the evening all of them will have discovered something about themselves that was previously hidden.

Our goal is to raise funds to kickstart Three Pound Coin Theatre. We will be splitting a proportion of the funds raised with LGBT Youth Scotland and LGBT Health and Wellbeing to support the wonderful work that they do. During the show we will be holding a raffle with a variety of prizes donated by music artists, local businesses and charities.

Like this: Like Loading...