Always up for an expedition the Polar Bears are ready to travel once again around some of the finest venues of Scotland touring their exciting family show ‘The Polar Bears Go Go Go!’. The Polar Bears return with another adventure and this time they are off on their holidays. What could go wrong?

Join the very lovable but slightly hapless duo as they set off on their holiday adventures. Will they ever reach their destination? Or are they just going around in circles?

Ivor MacAskill, Fiona Manson in ‘The Polar Bears Go, Go, Go!’ – Photo Craig Sugden

‘The Polar Bears Go Go Go!’ is a very funny and beguiling show without words for children aged 2-6. With friendship at its heart, this deaf-friendly show explores the joy and confusion of navigating stations, airports, suitcases, and all the different ways to go, go, go!

Combining exquisite physical humour and clowning with vivid storytelling, the bungling pair find themselves in all sorts of hilarious travel-related situations. Sometimes a holiday is all about the journey, not the destination…

The Polar Bears were asked to comment on their upcoming tour but greeted us with beaming smiles, a twitch of their noses and a warm hug which translates as; they cannot wait to share their adventures with children across Scotland over the summer!

Ivor MacAskill, Fiona Manson in ‘The Polar Bears Go, Go, Go!’ – Photo Craig Sugden

‘The Polar Bears Go Go Go!’ tour visits Howden Park, Livingston on Friday 15th July; Festival Theatre Studio, Edinburgh on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th July and Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh on Saturday 6th August.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Howden Park Centre, Livingston Friday 15 July, 10.30am howdenparkcentre.co.uk | BOOK TICKETS

The Studio, Edinburgh (Capital Theatres) Saturday 23 & Sunday 24 July, 11am & 2pm capitaltheatres.com | BOOK TICKETS

The Brunton, Musselburgh Saturday 6 August, 11am & 2pm thebrunton.co.uk | BOOK TICKETS

Like this: Like Loading...