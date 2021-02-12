The Scottish Government support announced for B&Bs has been given a warm welcome by SNP MSP Gordon MacDonald.

The lockdown grant funding amounts to £2,000 for every four weeks in lockdown as long as the businesses pay council tax rather than non-domestic rates. The grants will be allocated by the local authority.

Gordon MacDonald MSP

Mr MacDonald said: “Lockdown restrictions have been incredibly difficult for the tourism industry, especially small B&Bs and this grant from the Scottish Government will be welcome relief for those that have felt the impacts of restrictions.

“B&Bs in Edinburgh have played their part in suppressing the virus and stopping the spread and they should not suffer as a result of something that was of no fault of their own.

“I would encourage all B&Bs owners to take these grants and for local authorities to contact eligible businesses as quickly as possible to ensure funds are in their accounts as soon as possible.”

