Edinburgh Law Firm Wins Theo Paphitis’s Small Business Sunday Competition

Tidman Legal, a firm of intellectual property, branding and business law specialists which helps protect and commercialise brands, designs and innovations is celebrating this week.

On Monday evening, Theo Paphitis, the business mogul, announced the winners of his ‘Small Business Sunday’ competition, in which he rewards small businesses doing great things, and Tidman Legal was one of the six winners.

Business and retail entrepreneur, Theo re‐tweeted Tidman Legal’s message to his 500,000 or so followers.

Good evening Theo! For many years, I've been working with #SmallBiz owners to provide clarity & help with what they need to do to protect their brands & innovations https://t.co/1OpnncD594 Winning #SBS would highlight #IP as a revenue generator & the #tax relief available 👍 pic.twitter.com/rHf4uHPClm — Tidman Legal (@TidmanLegal) January 31, 2021

Founder and Managing Director, Oliver Tidman said, “It was great to be announced as a winner and be recognised by Theo Paphitis, particularly in these challenging times.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Tidman Legal every success.”

Oliver is the author of the business guide “5 Pitfalls of Failing to Register a Trade Mark for Your New Business” available here.

www.tidmanlegal.com

