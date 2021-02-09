Scotland’s national consumer advice service has welcomed the advice from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday during the daily media briefing on how to avoid vaccine scams.

The coronavirus vaccine is free, and the NHS will never ask for financial information, so nobody should share their bank details.

The programme will not send out emails about appointments and will only contact people by phone or letter.

Anyone with concerns about a vaccine scam can contact Advice Direct Scotland which runs the consumeradvice.scot service for free, impartial and practical advice.

Scams can also be reported via ScamWatch.scot so that information can be shared with authorities.



Marjorie Gibson, head of operations with Advice Direct Scotland, which runs consumeradvice.scot, said: “It is despicable that scammers are trying to take advantage of the vaccine programme and preying on anxious Scots.

“Everyone should follow the First Minister’s warning and never supply their bank details in connection with the coronavirus vaccine.

“Scammers are constantly changing their tactics so anyone with any concerns should contact consumeradvice.scot for free, impartial and practical advice.

“Scams can also be reported via our ScamWatch tool so that we can share information with authorities and crack down on this disgusting behaviour.”

