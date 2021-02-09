All registered childminders in Scotland are now entitled to a grant of £750 from The Scottish Government. The funding pot of £3.2 million is available for all childminders who are registered with the Care Inspectorate as a flat-rate payment.

The monies are now available on a more straightforward basis than the need-assessed grants which were planned. This is to make payment more quickly to these businesses.

Children’s Minister Maree Todd said: “Childminders are a vital and valued part of our childcare sector, providing high quality care and learning in a safe and nurturing environment.

“Just as many other childcare providers have experienced financial pressures as a result of the pandemic and the restrictions that have been placed on them, childminders too have raised genuine concern about the future sustainability of their businesses.

“I’m pleased that we have been able to increase the funding available to support the profession, and by simplifying the process we will be able to get the funds to those who need them more quickly.”

