The Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place until Wednesday evening, but an amber alert remains in place in Edinburgh until Tuesday evening.

Wrap up warmly if you're heading out on an essential journey this afternoon 🧣



Not only will there be further ❄️ #snow showers in places, but the 🌬️ wind will make it feel well below freezing 📉 for everyone



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/ouODYQI188 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 9, 2021

It is always a bit exciting when the first snow settles, making the streets of our already beautiful city look even prettier.

Matt Dolan tagged us in his piece of video which has now been seen by hundreds – but is worth repeating here as advice on winter driving.

Then just a little later Matt published the following piece of video, showing that the conditions were indeed treacherous even for black cabs.

Well true as a rule…but 😂 pic.twitter.com/oDInMTVxDQ — Matt Donlan (@MrMattDonlan) February 8, 2021

Scottish Parliament in the snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

St. Giles in the Snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Edinburgh Castle in the snow. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

