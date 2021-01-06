Anglers have been told they can continue to fish under the new Scottish Government COVID-19 regulations, but no competitions are allowed. An interim statement on the Angling Scotland website said there were strict conditions.



Anglers must comply with the outdoor household mixing rules, a maximum of two people from two different households, but children under 12 from these households do not count towards this number.



Fishermen must also exercise social distancing rules and must comply with the current travel restrictions by staying as close to home a possible within their Local Authority Area or no more than five miles from the boundary.



The statement added: “Gatherings for fishing competitions, club outings or group meetings, etc are not permitted and angling from charter boats is not allowed in Level 4 areas.



“Commercial fisheries in Level 4 areas can remain open as outdoor sports facilities but documented risk assessments must be done and appropriate mitigating actions put in place to ensure the safety of participants, staff and volunteers.”



Track and trace information must be collected and a maximum of two people from up to two separate households (12 years or over) can meet outdoors for sport, exercise or recreation purposes if 2m physical distancing is maintained, before, during and after the activity.



Toilets should be accompanied by a local risk assessment and travelling from other parts of the UK to fish in Scotland is not allowed.



