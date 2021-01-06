The Bicycle Film Festival 2020 hosted by Edinburgh Festival of Cycling will be held from 15 to 24 January 2021.

It is all online and you can begin streaming content from 7pm on 15 January.

The Bicycle Film Festival (BFF) has been at the heart of celebrating bikes through the media of art, film and music for the last 20 years. It has been held in over 90 cities all over the world and around one million people have watched the films.

BFF Edinburgh is to show an international selection of some very important short films from the BFF collection.

Edinburgh Festival of Cycling highlights and celebrates all aspects of cycling here in the capital. EdFOC challenges the perception of what cycling is all about and to put Edinburgh on the map as an international cycling destination.

BFF Select Short Film Program

Select Shorts appeal to a wide audience from film connoisseurs to avid cyclists and everything in between. Let the BFF curated collection of select shorts take you on a journey around the world as we learn about a charismatic Ghanian immigrant in Amsterdam who teaches refugee adult women to ride bikes – experience a bird’s-eye view of a BLM bicycle protest ride from New York to DC – feel the anguish of a father’s loss – the struggle of a young woman and her bike in Iran – and reprieve from genocide through cycle sport. BFF Select shorts never fail to uplift and inspire.

Tickets available here.

