The organisers of both Leith and Stockbridge Markets have confirmed that since outdoor markets are classed as essential retail they will be open in January beginning from Saturday.

The stalls will however only be food related, and there will be no art or crafts on sale.

Both markets have Good to Go Covid certification and they use a one way system with entrance hand sanitiser stations and hand sanitiser on every stall.

No hot food or tables and chairs will be in place and every trader must have their own hand washing facilities and wear masks in the market space.

And the online markets are still open here:

www.neighbourfood.co.uk/markets/stockbridge/52

https://www.neighbourfood.co.uk/markets/leith/53

www.stockbridgemarket.com

Kelly, Eggs R Us, Taylor’s farm butcher at Leith Market. Photo: Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

