Jamie McLeary was cursing his luck as a fish “of a lifetime” slipped away at Rosslynlee (pictured) Trout Fishery near Penicuik.



The regular reported to fishery bosses that the brown trout must have weighed in the region of 14lb and it came in a bag of 13.



Jamie, who won the fishery’s winter league earlier this year, was using a cheese egg during his session and that proved popular with others on the water.



Brian Shackleton also landed an 8lb rainbow in a bag of four using a bloodworm among other patterns and Rab Amos was into three on a squirmy wormy.



Owner Nicola Perfect said the water has been returning consistent catch returns and cat’s whisker, buzzers, humongous, snake and bibio patterns have also been working.



New faces have been spotted at Rosslynlee and at other local trout fisheries which remain open.



They include Bowden Springs near Linlithgow, where several trout of over 10lb and over 12lb have been landed recently.



Brown trout and rainbow trout into double-figures have been netted regularly at Allandale Tarn near West Calder, where owner Iona Allan reports that olive diawl bach plus mini pink Apps and Kate McLaren patterns have proved successful.



Clubbiedean boss Stevie Johnston says egg patterns fished around 8ft down on a bung have been tempting fish, particularly at the top end of the water towards Currie. What’s It patterns have also proved tempting in the water above Colinton in Edinburgh.



Musselburgh and District Angling Association say that their grayling permits are expected to be at outlets soon for fishing to start on December 26. They were be £15.



Magiscroft Coarse Fishery remains closed until further notice because of COVID-19. Ronnie MacLeod, the owner, says to watch Facebook for updates.



Meanwhile, Craig Ogilvie won the latest round of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League’s winter series in midweek with a bag of two fish for 2.5lb.



Barry McEwan was second with one fish of 2.3lb and Stuart Fairbairn third with a fish of 1lb 3oz.



The event was fished in a chilling west wind with a boundary between Dunbar and Cove and lugworm and crab was the preferred bait. The sea was flat calm.



The club’s Christmas Hamper event is due on Wednesday, December 16, and anglers who have fished in two of the rounds are eligible. The venue will be posted on the club’s Facebook site on the Sunday before.





